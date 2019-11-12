Jazz & Opera | Athens | Wednesdays & Thursdays

As the nights draw in, the Hotel Grande Bretagne invites music lovers to its Winter Garden City Lounge for evenings of live jazz and opera from 8 until 11 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday respectively until the end of the year. On Wednesdays, a talented trio comprising saxophonist Melina Paxinos, bassist Dinos Manos and pianist Petros Karpathakis will be performing jazz numbers, while soprano Katia Paschou and tenor Giorgos Nastos will be singing opera duets on Thursdays through the end of November before dedicating the month of December to Christmas songs. Enjoy a night out with live music, great food and first-rate cocktails in the most elegant part of the city.



Grande Bretagne, 1 Vassileos Georgiou A, Syntagma Square, tel 210.333.0000