Bernd Alois Zimmermann | Athens | November 13-16

Following the success of its tribute to French composer Olivier Messiaen last March, the Goethe Institute has teamed up with the Athens Conservatory for a new tribute, this time to Germany’s Bernd Alois Zimmermann (1918-70). Running from November 13 to 16 at the Conservatory premises, the series of events comprises concerts, lectures, film screenings and discussions. The tribute series gets under way on Wednesday, November 13, with a lecture – in German, with Greek translation – on the artist by Dr Ralph Paland, starting at 8 p.m. Admission to all events is free of charge.



Athens Conservatory, 17-19 Vassileos Constantinou & Rigilis