Two arrested in connection with violence at AUEB

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to violence Monday outside the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB), police said.



Police said the suspects, aged 22 and 25, are not students at AUEB.



Police fired teargas on Monday at students protesting against the shutdown of the institutions that authorities raided at the weekend to confiscate materials they said were typically used in violent demonstrations.



It was the first time police and protesters clashed inside university premises since the New Democracy government's abolition of university asylum legislation.



The 22-year-old is accused of being part of the group who tried to break through the police cordon outside the university. He was charged with verbally abusing and committing acts of violence against staff and judicial officials.



The 25-year-old is accused of being among several dozen who attempted to break through the locked gate and of beating police with a wooden stick. He was charged with disturbing the peace, grievous bodily harm, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, verbal abuse and violation of gun laws.



