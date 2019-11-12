Fridge body murder appeal postponed until February

The appeal trial over the murder of a 63-year-old retired sailor whose body found in a freezer at an apartment in the Athens suburb of Kallithea in January 2016 was postponed on Tuesday until February next year.



The proceedings, which began in September, were postponed after the court’s president announced that he was facing a serious health problem that would force him to forgo his duties for several months.



This means that the appeal will begin again from scratch.



The sailor’s ex-wife, a 52-year-old Bulgarian national, was initially sentenced to life imprisonment for hiring two hit men, who have not been found, to carry out the murder.