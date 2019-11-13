The leftist SYRIZA government was in a terrific rush to get its new penal code voted through the Greek Parliament just before the national election last summer.

This has had a negative impact on financial crime cases that had been pending, including those involving stock market fraud that had shattered the confidence of foreign investors in the Greek economy.

The new penal code saw to it that those charged got off lightly or were allowed to attempt to have the charges erased altogether.

Now that SYRIZA is the main opposition party, after being unseated by the New Democracy conservatives, it is denouncing changes made to the penal code by the new government.

However, once again, it is haunted by its recent past in government.