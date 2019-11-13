The property market expects building permits to soar in the coming months.

The combination of the suspension of value-added tax on new buildings with the economic recovery and buying interest from abroad is encouraging more construction companies to proceed with new investments. In this context, high-demand areas such as the center of Athens and the southern suburbs will be the focus of attention for new licenses.

Major interest is also expected in neighborhoods near the planned metro stations, as well as in popular resort areas such as the Cyclades, Crete, Rhodes, Halkidiki and Corfu.