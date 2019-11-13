The excessive consumption of antibiotics by Greeks is developing into a potential public health threat, medics have warned.

According to experts, 68 percent of Greeks have taken antibiotics in the past year, while in 71 percent of cases it was for a sore throat, nasal congestion or a low temperature, symptoms that generally disappear in a few days. As a result of this overconsumption, many bacteria have developed immunity to antibiotics, experts say.

Greece retains the top spot in the 28-nation European Union in its antibiotics consumption, experts said ahead of European Antibiotic Awareness Day on November 18. Kyriaki Kanellakopoulou, a professor at Athens University, said there are no signs that high consumption levels in Greece are dropping.