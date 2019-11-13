Senator Menendez outlines 10 issues US President should bring up with visiting Erdogan

Senator Robert Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has outlined 10 issues that President Donald Trump should bring up with visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



These include Turkey’s 1974 invasion of Cyprus, repeated violations of Greek airspace by Turkish fighter jets, Ankara’s incursion into northern Syria and the purchase of Russian-made S-400 defense missiles which are incompatible with NATO systems.



“When President Trump welcomes Turkish President Erdogan to the White House this week, he will be welcoming a known authoritarian, human rights abuser and friend to Putin whose behavior increasingly runs counter to the interests of the United States and our allies,” Menendez said in a 15-minute Senate floor speech.

