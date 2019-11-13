Dendias meets Saudi minister in Athens

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Wednesday met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir.



According to diplomatic sources, their talks focused on economic cooperation, boosting trade relations and increasing investments in Greece, as well as on collaboration in sectors such as infrastructure, technology and energy.



The two ministers also discussed regional developments, including the situation in Syria and Libya, the prospects of the Palestinian issue and recent developments in Yemen, the same sources said.



Al-Jubeir invited Dendias to visit Saudi Arabia at a date that will be arranged through diplomatic channels.