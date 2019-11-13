PASOK to hold congress Nov. 23-24

PASOK, Greece's once-dominant socialist party, will hold an extraordinary party congress at the Peace and Friendship Stadium (SEF) in Neo Faliro on November 23 and 24, the party’s congress organizing committee said.



Works will open at 5 p.m. on Saturday with an address by party leader Fofi Gennimata and conclude on Sunday at 6 p.m.



Participants will include elected members of the 2015 and 2019 PASOK congress. [ANA-MPA]