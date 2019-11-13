NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Dendias, Pyatt discuss bilateral ties

Relations between Athens and Washington were at the focus of talks between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt on Wednesday.

The meeting took place at the Foreign Ministry in Athens.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dendias met with Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, head of the Vatican’s office for eastern rite churches.

No details were available about the meetings.

