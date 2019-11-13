Dendias, Pyatt discuss bilateral ties

Relations between Athens and Washington were at the focus of talks between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt on Wednesday.



The meeting took place at the Foreign Ministry in Athens.



Earlier on Wednesday, Dendias met with Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, head of the Vatican’s office for eastern rite churches.



No details were available about the meetings.

Delighted to see Minister @NikosDendias ahead of the #DelphiDC Forum in Washington next week and the visit of high level Greek delegation there to further advance the strategic US-Greece relationship. @GreeceMFA https://t.co/2iTvH2wmQW — Geoffrey Pyatt (@USAmbPyatt) November 13, 2019