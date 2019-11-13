NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Commissioner Schinas’ portfolio to be renamed

TAGS: EU, Migration

EU Commission President-elect Ursula Von der Leyen has decided to rename the portfolio of her migration commissioner, Margaritis Schinas.

The new name will be “Promoting the European Way of Life,” her spokesman was quoted as saying Wednesday.

The previous title, “Protecting our European Way of Life,” was accused of having far-right connotations.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 