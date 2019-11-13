Commissioner Schinas’ portfolio to be renamed
EU Commission President-elect Ursula Von der Leyen has decided to rename the portfolio of her migration commissioner, Margaritis Schinas.
The new name will be “Promoting the European Way of Life,” her spokesman was quoted as saying Wednesday.
The previous title, “Protecting our European Way of Life,” was accused of having far-right connotations.