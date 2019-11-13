Probe launched after pupil pulls out gun at Irakleio school

Police on Crete launched an investigation after a secondary school pupil in the area of Mesara, near the port of Irakleio, pulled out a gun on the school premises.

The local police were notified immediately by school staff and were looking into the exact circumstances of the incident that led to no injuries as the pupil did not fire the gun.

The youth, about whom no details were revealed, was to face a local prosecutor.

In comments to the Athens-Macedonia News Agency, the regional education governor Manolis Kartsonakis confirmed that police were investigating the incident which he condemned, saying they are equally reprehensible both in and outside schools.