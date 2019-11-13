Piano Concertos | Athens | November 14

The Greek National Opera Orchestra and acclaimed pianists George-Emmanuel Lazaridis, Stephanos Thomopoulos and Karolos Zouganelis will take the stage of the Stavros Niarchos Hall on November 14 for an evening of Romantic concertos for piano and orchestra. The works to be performed are Johannes Brahms’ Concerto No 1, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Concerto No 1 and Sergei Rachmaninov’s Concerto No 2 and the concert is part of the GNO’s 2019 Piano Festival. The performance, which is conducted by Daniel Smith, starts at 8 p.m. For details and tickets, visit www.nationalopera.gr.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org