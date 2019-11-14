Danai Nielsen | Athens | November 14

United We Fly continues its Taste the Music 2 season of concerts at Saint Paul’s Anglican Church in Athens on Thursday, November 14, with a show by solo synth-based dreamer-pop singer/songwriter Danai Nielsen, a founding member of Rosebleed who has shared the stage with Santana, Hooverphonic and the Cranberries. Tickets cost 10-12 euros from viva.gr or by calling 13855, 211.770.0000 or 211.760.3000. For more information, visit www.unitedwefly.com. Starts at 9 p.m.



St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906