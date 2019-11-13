Storms wreak damage in western Greece

A weather front dubbed “Victoria” on Wednesday brought heavy rain and thunderstorms to Attica and other parts of the country, along with hailstorms in some areas, wreaking the greatest damage in western Greece and on Crete.

On Corfu, heavy rain led to roads flooding with the fire service receiving dozens of calls to clear fallen trees and to pump out flooded stores and homes, as regional governor for the Ionian Islands Andreas Rizos told the Athens-Macedonia News Agency.

The downpour caused landslides in areas while power cuts and problems with water supply were reported in many parts.