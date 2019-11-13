NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Storms wreak damage in western Greece

TAGS: Weather

A weather front dubbed “Victoria” on Wednesday brought heavy rain and thunderstorms to Attica and other parts of the country, along with hailstorms in some areas, wreaking the greatest damage in western Greece and on Crete. 

On Corfu, heavy rain led to roads flooding with the fire service receiving  dozens of calls to clear fallen trees and to pump out flooded stores and homes, as regional governor for the Ionian Islands Andreas Rizos told the Athens-Macedonia News Agency.

The downpour caused landslides in areas while power cuts and problems with water supply were reported in many parts.  

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 