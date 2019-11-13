Police smash large drugs racket in Athens

A large drug cartel operating primarily in the Athens suburbs of Acharnes and Fyli has been unraveled by Attica police authorities.



Police said the cartel consisted of seven gangs that worked under the guidance of two criminal organizations.

So far, 22 people – 20 Greeks and two Albanian nationals – have been arrested, while police said that more than 50 people were involved in the cartel.



The arrests were made during raids on 20 homes over the last few days. Police said they seized quantities of cocaine, heroin and cannabis, 42,100 euros in cash, six cars, pistols, cartridges, as well as machinery to process cocaine.



The drugs were mainly distributed in Acharnes and Ano Liosia, but also in other areas across Attica, such as Nea Philadelphia, Maroussi, Psychiko, Filothei, Spata, central Athens, Piraeus, Glyfada, Vari and Spata.