Former foreign minister dismisses report on Turkish servicemen

Former foreign minister Nikos Kotzias has dismissed a report published on the Turkey-focused website Nordic Monitor that claimed Ankara was planning to execute a plan, with his knowledge, to secure the return of the eight Turkish servicemen it wanted extradited from Greece to stand trial in Turkey for their alleged role in the 2016 coup attempt.



In a tweet, Kotzias referred to “lies of the Turkish services that were already repudiated in 2016.”



Nordic Monitor, which cited “secret documents,” said the plan failed after Greek authorities raised concerns over the legal ramifications if the soldiers were handed over without due process or fair trial procedures.



Aides to Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias declined to comment on the report, saying it related to the previous minister.



They added, however, that, “today’s political leadership of the ministry considers it inconceivable that what has been alleged may have happened.”



They added, “Greece has always been committed to upholding the rule of law and protecting human rights.”