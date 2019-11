Heavy rainfall wreaked damage across much of the country on Wednesday, particularly in western Greece and on Crete, where a makeshift road linking the port of Hania to the village of Alikianos collapsed. On Corfu, a downpour led to roads flooding, with the fire service receiving dozens of calls to clear fallen trees and pump out flooded stores and homes. Heavy rain also caused landslides in several areas while power cuts and water supply problems were reported in many parts. [Intime News]