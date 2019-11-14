One in 10 drivers fined for not wearing seat belt

Checks conducted by 933 traffic police crews around Greece last week found that one in 10 drivers were not wearing a seat belt.

Specifically, of the 15,073 drivers checked from November 4 to 10, 1,502 were fined for not wearing a seat belt.

Police also recorded 674 instances of vehicles obstructing access to ramps for people with disabilities. Overall, police recorded 2,176 violations of the traffic code.



The majority of seat belt violations and instances of vehicles obstructing access to ramps were recorded in Attica (356), followed by Thessaloniki in northern Greece (308), Iraklio and Hania on Crete (276 and 78), Pieria in northern Greece (78) and Achaia in southwestern Greece (75).



Moreover, traffic police data for the first half of 2019 showed that there were 105 more road accidents around the country compared to the same period last year.