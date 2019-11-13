Power pole vandalism leaves migrant camp in darkness
A migrant camp near the small town of Agia Varvara in the regional unit of Imathia, central Macedonia, was left without electricity on Wednesday after unknown individuals chainsawed a wooden power pole located outside the camp and damaged two more.
Maintainance crews who were called at the camp found one power pole had fallen down.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident.