Internet users’ landline connections in Greece are among the slowest and most expensive in the European Union, a study has shown.

In terms of nominal charges, the country is the second most expensive in the EU for landline broadband internet connections, according to a recent European Commission study. On average, only Belgium has higher charges for fixed broadband connections.

The report also showed that the most expensive EU countries in terms of landline broadband internet are also those with the slowest connections. At the end of last year, 1 gigabyte per second (Gbps) connections were not available in Belgium, Greece, Cyprus and Ireland, while providers in Greece and Cyprus were unable even to offer connection speeds over 200 megabytes per second (Mbps).

In the fastest tier of connections available in Greece – i.e. speeds between 100 and 200 Mbps – the prices are on average the most expensive in Europe. A double play (Internet and TV) package with a speed over 100 Mbps exceeds 90 euros per month in purchasing power parities, against an EU average of 43.7 euros.

