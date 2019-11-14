Mitsotakis to meet with Zaev, Borisov in Thessaloniki on Thursday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to meet with North Macedonia’s Zoran Zaev and Bulgaria’s Boyko Borisov on Thursday on the sidelines of the Thessaloniki Summit 2019, a business event organized by the Federation of Industries of Greece.

Mitsotakis’ first meeting with Zaev was on September 24 in New York, on the sidelines of a United Nations meeting.

The two men are expected to discuss the Prespes name deal signed with Greece’s previous government as well as North Macedonia’s stalled accession talks with the European Union.

Their meeting is expected at 6.30 p.m. and will be followed by a talks with Borisov at 7.30 p.m. at Hyatt Regency hotel.

Mitsotakis will attend a press conference for the presentation of the new trademark for Macedonian products at the hotel at 3.30 p.m. and be the keynote speaker at the Summit dinner at 8.30 p.m.

On his side, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will be in Belgrade on Thursday for a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic, as well as Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Greek businessmen active in Serbia.

Dendias is expected to partake in a discussion on the European prospects of western Balkan countries and the preparations on the upcoming Greek-Serbian High-Level Cooperation Council, which will convene under Mitsotakis, a Foreign ministry announcement said.

The Greek and Serbian foreign ministers will make joint statements to the press at approximately 1.30 p.m. on Thursday (Athens time).

Dendias will then meet the Serbian president before laying a wreath at the statue of Greek revolutionary hero Rigas Feraios at Nebojsa Tower in Belgrade, where he was killed during the times of the Ottoman Empire.