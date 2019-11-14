Web addresses ending in .eu can migrate to Greek extension on November 14

EURid, the operator of the .eu extension, namely the country code domain name for the European Union since 2005, is launching the Greek equivalent .ευ extension on 14 November in a special Athens event.

This allows for the creation of a Uniform Resource Locator (URL), commonly known as a web address, in full Greek, down to the last letter and symbol.

Following the launch of the Cyrillic extension in June 2016 and after seven years in preparation, users will now also have the opportunity to create a domain name in full Greek script, such as ευρώ.ευ (euro.eu).

Existing domain names with Greek characters under .eu will have 3 years to migrate to the new .ευ extension.

Now available in every alphabet used throughout the EU, .eu is currently the seventh largest country code extension on the internet, with 3.7 million EU citizens and businesses using a domain name under the .eu extension.



Current .eu domain names will have three years to migrate to the Greek script, while in November 14, 2022, domain names scripted in Greek but end in .eu will be made void.

[ANA-MPA]