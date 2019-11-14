Foreign minister in Belgrade for talks with Dacic, Vucic

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will be in Belgrade on Thursday for a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic, as well as Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Greek businessmen active in Serbia.

Dendias is expected to partake in a discussion on the European prospects of western Balkan countries and the preparations on the upcoming Greek-Serbian High-Level Cooperation Council, which will convene under Mitsotakis, a Foreign ministry announcement said.



The Greek and Serbian foreign ministers will make joint statements to the press at approximately 1.30 p.m. on Thursday (Athens time).



Dendias will then meet the Serbian president before laying a wreath at the statue of Greek revolutionary hero Rigas Feraios at Nebojsa Tower in Belgrade, where he was killed during the times of the Ottoman Empire.