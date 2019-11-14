EU's Mogherini says a united Cyprus inside EU would be 'game changer'

Solving the Cyprus issue and reuniting the island inside the European Union would be a "game changer" for the country, the Union and the region, the EU's High Representative Federica Mogherini said in the European Parliament plenary on Wednesday, during a debate on Turkey's drilling activities around the island.



"What I want to stress is this - I said also in the beginning: sanctions and the framework of introducing sanctions, is an instrument to put pressure and to try and provoke a change. The objective here is to change the attitude, stop the drillings, and - I am surprised not many of you did not underline this - try to help the UN finding what would be the real solution the settlement of the Cyprus issue", she explained.



"This would be it. And a united Cyprus inside the European Union. This would be the game changer, not only for the drilling activities but also for Cyprus itself and the European Union and the entire region", she added.



The EU official also expressed the block's full support for Cyprus on the issue of Turkey's drilling plans.

"If the rights, if the sovereignty of one of our member-states is violated, as it is the case this moment with this Turkish drilling activities, the rest of the EU has to come together and not only show solidarity, but also act in solidarity with Cyprus."

[Kathimerini Cyprus]