Teen from Irakleio who pulled out fake gun in school sent to prosecutor

A secondary school pupil from the area of Mesara, near the port of Irakleio, Crete, who pulled out a gun on the school premises on Wednesday, appeared before a prosecutor on Thursday.



The local police, who were notified immediately by school staff, found the gun near the school and established that it was fake.

The prosecutor will also hear from a second student, a 17-year-old who was arrested for knife possession outside the school right after the incident.

The student does not attend the same school.