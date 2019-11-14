Schinas: Sustainable migration policy main priority for new Commission

The main priority of new European Commission will be the urgent agreement on a sustainable, coherent and integrated European refugee and migration policy, the European Commissioner-designate in charge of Protecting our European way of life, Margaritas Schinas, said in a pre-recorded message for the 2019 Thessaloniki Summit on Thursday.

“Europe will remain a destination for asylum and will always offer a shield for the weak and the oppressed. But at the same time, anyone who does not enjoy asylum protection, who has no reason to remain under the banner of Europe will have to return,” he was quoted as saying by state-run news agency ANA-MPA.



Schinas said the new migration policy should offer joint border management, effective border controls, the completion of the common European asylum policy, better integration of third-country nationals into European societies and the establishment of a common strategy to attract highly qualified immigrants.