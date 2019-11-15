WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

A Christmas Carol | Athens | November 15 - January 12

TAGS: On Stage, Theater, Music

Yiannis Moschos has adapted Charles Dickens' classic tale of the curmudgeonly Ebenezer Scrooge and his yuletide change of heart, into a musical, with original music by Thodoris Economou, which will be on stage at the Greek National Theater from November 15 through January 12. Performances from Wednesdays through Sundays will feature English surtites. To find out more, visit www.n-t.gr.

National Theater, Main Stage, 22 Aghiou Konstantinou, Omonia, tel 210.528.8100

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 