A Christmas Carol | Athens | November 15 - January 12
Yiannis Moschos has adapted Charles Dickens' classic tale of the curmudgeonly Ebenezer Scrooge and his yuletide change of heart, into a musical, with original music by Thodoris Economou, which will be on stage at the Greek National Theater from November 15 through January 12. Performances from Wednesdays through Sundays will feature English surtites. To find out more, visit www.n-t.gr.
National Theater, Main Stage, 22 Aghiou Konstantinou, Omonia, tel 210.528.8100