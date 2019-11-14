Greek students protest higher education reforms

Greek students held a protest Thursday over the conservative government’s higher education reforms, including the abolition of the so-called asylum law that made universities no-go zone for police.



The protest was marred by violence near Parliament in central Athens where three photo journalists were attacked by unknown assailants. Reports said a store on Voukourestiou Street sustained minor damage during the demonstration.



No arrests were reported.



Traffic in the city center was disrupted as a result of the protest.



The rally was held three days after police clashed with students protesting against the shutdown of the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB) that authorities raided over the weekend to confiscate materials typically used in violent demonstrations.



The police operation has pitted the conservative government against leftist SYRIZA opposition.