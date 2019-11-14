Greece unveils trademark for Macedonian products

Greece has unveiled a new trademark for Macedonian products in a bid to ease the commercial ramifications of the Prespes name deal signed between Athens and Skopje in 2018. The motto of the blue-and-white logo is “The GReat Land.” During a presentation in the context of the Thessaloniki Summit in Greece’s northern port city, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a critic of the Prespes accord, said that the trademark lends a common identity to all Macedonian products and expressed his confidence that it will be embraced by all local producers. The new logo will be registered with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) in Alicante, Spain.



