Receipt tampering racket uncovered

Tax inspectors have identified a racket that has been developing and using illegal software that allows users to tamper with receipt data in tax systems and tills, making it appear as if less money has passed through a business’s hands.



More than 100 enterprises are believed to be involved in the racket, and are seen to have altered receipts totaling 25 million euros.



This has resulted in the state coffers missing out on 6 million euros in revenues.



In this context, in cooperation with the Finance Ministry, the head of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, Giorgos Pitsilis, has decided to introduce very strict penalties for those found to have tampered with approved software, and to accelerate efforts to securely interconnect business registers with the ministry’s Taxis system in real time.