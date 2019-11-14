BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Vroutsis rebuffs report of Greek plan to sell off pension arrears

Labor Minister Yiannis Vroutsis has rebuffed a Reuters report that Greece plans to sell billions of euros of social security contributions owed to its EFKA pension fund to private investors to get cash upfront and facilitate recovering other receivables.

“There are no plans to sell 12 billion euros of legacy arrears, Vroutsis said in a statement issued Thursday.

