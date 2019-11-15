Xi’s visit seen deepening Greek-Chinese ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Greece has opened up more promising prospects for the two countries’ friendship and win-win cooperation, according to Greek officials and observers.



To George Vernicos, president of the Economic and Social Council of Greece, Xi’s visit marked a further strengthening of the Greece-China partnership, which is “linked traditionally to the deep friendship of the two peoples, their ancient civilizations, the shipping industry, and the commercial and tourist relations that we have today.”



“We are confident that the collaboration will be beneficial for both nations,” he added.



Vasilis Trigkas, a research fellow with the Belt and Road Strategy Institute of China’s Tsinghua University, focused on bilateral cooperation in the technological sector, noting that China’s success in technological innovation could be of remarkable interest to Greece.



A technological park could be a starting point for the development of China-Greece cooperation in the technological field, Trigkas suggested.



[Xinhua]