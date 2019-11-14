Group claims responsibility for Nov. 7 firebomb attack

In a statement on an anti-establishment website Thursday, a group calling itself “Comrades” claimed responsibility for a firebomb attack on a police unit in Exarchia, central Athens, on November 7, in which a police officer was injured.

The attackers targeted members of the Greek Police’s motorcycle-riding DIAS unit near the offices of socialist PASOK.



The group said the attack was aimed at “making it clear that the increasingly repressive tactics of the state will be answered.”