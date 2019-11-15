Greece unveils Macedonia trademark

Greece has unveiled a new logo and brand identity to be used for all products made in its Macedonia region. The trademark combines a blue-and-white logo with the motto “Macedonia the Great” – a reference to ancient warrior king Alexander the Great. Speaking during the event organized by the Exporters’ Association of Northern Greece (SEBE), Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the trademark would help alleviate the negative impact of the 2018 Prespes accord. More than 2,000 businesses have already asked permission to use the logo, which will be registered with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) in Alicante, Spain. [ANA-MPA]

