Police out in force for anniversary

Police will be out in force over the next three days as events get under way to mark the 46th anniversary of a student uprising against Greece’s military dictatorship amid concern about upheaval following tense clashes between police and far-left demonstrators over the past week.



Tensions have been simmering since Monday, when police clashed with students at the Athens University of Economics and Business following the discovery last weekend of an anarchist cache there.



A students’ protest against education reforms Thursday was also marred by violence, with three photojournalists sustaining minor injuries.