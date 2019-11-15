Student transfers from regional universities to the country’s larger ones will reach a record high this year, with applications expected to exceed 10,000.

Confirming a report in last Sunday’s Kathimerini, transfer applications have increased by 3,900 compared to last year.

This has raised concerns that the country’s largest universities will become overcrowded at the expense of smaller regional ones, which run the risk of losing so many students that they become nonviable.

According to the Education Ministry, 14,688 applications have been submitted this year, of which 9,333 have been accepted. Given that there are appeals pending over rejections, the number is expected to increase further.