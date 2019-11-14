ATHEX: Strong rise for most stocks at Athinon Ave

The Greek stock market enjoyed a day of solid gains on Thursday, with banks and Coca-Cola recording considerable growth and trading volume confirming that Athinon Avenue enjoyed wider investor interest than usual. Thursday’s growth added a remarkable 1.2 billion euros to the bourse’s capitalization.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 889.84 points, advancing 2.17 percent from Wednesday’s 870.93 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 2.93 percent to 2,242.99 points.

The banks index soared 6.05 percent, with National jumping 6.66 percent, Alpha following with a 6.65 percent rise, Eurobank increasing 5.99 percent and Piraeus grabbing 3.33 percent. Coca-Cola HBC collected 4.67 in its second consecutive northbound day, Ellaktor augmented 4.67 percent, Viohalco added 3.64 percent and Cenergy Holdings improved 2.89 percent.

In total 86 stocks enjoyed gains, 31 suffered losses and 26 stayed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 89.9 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 58.2 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange earned 0.24 percent to close at 66.67 points.