Turnover in Athens center shops down in autumn sales season

One in two retail commerce enterprises located in the Athens center said their turnover was down compared with the same period last year, during the intermediate sales season, a survey by the Athens Commerce Club said on Thursday.

The survey showed a 50.7 pct of businessmen said their turnover was worse compared with the same period in 2018, a 21 pct said their turnover was better and almost one in three said their turnover was unchanged. Referring to Sunday’s turnover, an 11.3 pct said it was better compared with the same day in 2018.

A spectacular 93.4 pct said they wanted the abolition of the intermediate sales season, an 82.7 pct said their shops were negatively affected by protests while a 17.3 pct said were not affected by such activities.

