Greece says Cyprus 'not alone' on anniversary of Turkish-occupied north's 'independence'

Greece called for the restoration of international order and an end to the Turkish occupation in the northern part of Cyprus on Friday, on the occasion of the 36th anniversary of “independence” declared by the occupation regime.

“Today’s sad anniversary of the declaration of ‘independence’ of the pseudo-state in the Turkish-occupied north of Cyprus reminds the international community the continuing, for 36 years, gross violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The Republic of Cyprus today faces new challenges and violations of its sovereignty and its sovereign rights by the occupying power. Cyprus, a member-state of the United Nations and the EU, is not alone in addressing these challenges,” the ministry continued.

“Turkey must realize that escalation of illegal activities and provocations can only lead to a corresponding escalation and international reaction. International law exists to be applied. It must be implemented by everyone in full and not selectively,” it added.

The ministry reiterated that Greece will “never accept or recognize" the consequences of the Turkish invasion and occupation of Cyprus.

“Our steadfast national goal is to restore international legality on the island, end the occupation, abolish the completely anachronistic status of guarantees and invasive rights, achieve a mutually acceptable, viable and operational solution in Cyprus, based on United Nations Resolutions.”