Preparations get underway for 1973 student uprising commemoration

Preparations got underway on Friday as Greece gears up for the commemorative events marking the 46th three-day anniversary of the Polytechnic student uprising of 1973.

“The message of the Polytechnic is timeless and continues to teach and inspire us,” Εducation Minister Niki Kerameus said in a statement on Friday.

Andreas Boudouvis, rector of the National Technical University of Athens - as the Polytechnic is officially called - said he hoped for a mass participation of the public and the academic community in the scheduled events.

The same spirit was echoed by the head of the committee organising November 17, Spyros Halvatzis, who is also the head of the Association of Imprisoned and Exiled Resistance Fighters.

The 1973 student uprising set into motion a chain of events that lead to the fall of the military junta that ruled the country from 1967 to 1974.

Ahead of Sunday's memorial, people leave flowers at the fallen gate of the Polytechnic University in tribute to victims of the uprising.

The event is concluded with a march to the American embassy.