Decongestion of Aegean islands continues

As government efforts to decongest overcrowded camps on the islands of the eastern Aegean continue, 36 refugees and migrants from Lesvos and seven from Chios arrived by ferry at the port of Piraeus at 6.30 a.m. on Friday.



Another 18 refugees and migrants from Kos and 51 from Leros arrived at Piraeus on a separate ferry at 8.05 a.m.



The new arrivals boarded coaches that would transfer them to accommodation facilities on the mainland, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.