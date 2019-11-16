Dance With My Own Shadow | Athens | November 16, 17 & 24

A. SIMOPOULOS

The Greek National Opera Ballet’s first production in the 2019/20 season is “Dance With My Own Shadow,” for which the GNOB’s artistic director Konstantinos Rigos has created choreographies set to four compositions by Manos Hadjidakis: “The CNS Cycle,” “Captain Michalis,” “The Accursed Serpent” and “Gioconda’s Smile.” The ballet features the GNO principal dancers, soloists, demi-soloists and corps de ballet, a music ensemble and baritone Dionysios Sourbis and pianist Thodoris Tzovanakis conducted by Lukas Karytinos. Performances start at 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 16 and 6.30 p.m. on Sundays November 17 and 24. Tickets start from 15 euros at www.ticketservices.gr.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org