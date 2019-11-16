A social security system that doesn’t take into account the will of the insured person at all is neither fair not effective. It is unfair and ineffective because its imbalance makes the evasion of social security contributions very attractive.



Behind the euphemism of “redistribution,” there is today a parallel mechanism of coercive, quasi-taxation. For all these reasons, it is imperative that the announced reform of the social security system for the self-employed be enforced.