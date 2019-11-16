Inspections are being increased on buses and trolley-buses in an attempt by the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) to boost revenues as transport authority data suggest that one in 20 people commute without a ticket.



Similar inspections are also being stepped up at Athens metro and ISAP electric railway stations to crack down on fare dodgers.



While the introduction of barriers at stations has discouraged some fare dodging, the problem persists. The most common method is for fare dodgers to walk closely behind commuters with validated tickets and take advantage of the relatively long time the barriers remain open.

A total of 6,911 fines were issued after 340,958 inspections in October on buses and trolley-buses and at metro and ISAP stations.