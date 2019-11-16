In a third day of testimony before a parliamentary committee probing possible political interference in the Novartis investigation, a key witness on Friday suggested that he and three protected witnesses were used as part of an attempt to frame the 10 politicians named in the original probe, Kathimerini understands.

Konstantinos Frouzis, former vice president and general manager of Novartis Greece, who in earlier testimony claimed that prosecutor Eleni Touloupaki pressured him to implicate the politicians, elaborated in his deposition on Friday, saying that he believed she had been put up to it by politicians who wanted to undermine their rivals.



He is to face the panel again on November 26.