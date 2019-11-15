ATHEX: Index expands over 2.3 pct this week despite Friday’s drop

The Greek bourse index came off a four-month high on Friday as traders cashed in some of this week’s gains, European stock markets appeared reserved and Greek bond yields continued their ascent to top 1.50 percentage points.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 885.24 points, shedding 0.52 percent from Thursday’s 889.84 points. It advanced 2.38 percent on a weekly basis.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.02 percent to 2,220.10 points and the banks index decreased 0.85 percent.

Coca-Cola HBC lost some of the ground it had gained this week, falling 3.96 percent. Piraeus dropped 1.38 percent and National conceded 1.31 percent, while Viohalco kept climbing, adding 1.76 percent.

In total 46 stocks posted gains, 52 endured losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 71.2 million euros, down from Thursday’s 89.9 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange slipped 0.07 percent to close at 66.62 points.