The new draft law on taxation is set to be tabled in Parliament next week, and Kathimerini understands it will include a clause that will further facilitate investments in securities.

Sources say the government is considering reducing the tax on stock options – i.e. the preferential rights for the acquisition of stocks – so they are taxed separately at a rate of 15 percent.

The bill, which has already attracted over 800 online comments in the public consultation procedure, will also feature changes in the regulations for electronic receipts (i.e. expenditure through credit and debit cards and e-commerce), while alimony will be excluded from the income amount used for calculating the e-spending threshold.

The government is also pondering the improvement of the clause offering a 40 percent tax discount for property maintenance works.