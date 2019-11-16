Gang of thieves nabbed by police

Police say they have arrested 18 members of a gang that committed multiple robberies, including some violent ones, in Athens.

The 18, all foreigners, were arrested Thursday.

Police say the gang included at least 20 more individuals.

The cases attributed to the gang include 65 break-ins into cars, 2 break-ins into offices and 34 street robberies, including 5 violent ones.

Among the items police found were 169 cellphones and 53 tablets, jewelry, as well as 16 knives. The estimated value of the impounded items exceeds 180,000 euros, according to police.

Members of the gang had been arrested over 200 times since 2010.